Hawaii sets new record with 2,205 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 102,389

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii today recorded a new single-day record of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with more than 2,200 cases.

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 2,205 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 102,389 cases. Today’s number of new infections breaks the previous record of 1,828 on Dec. 24.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,082.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 809,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 51.5 million.

>> RELATED: Omicron dims Hawaii’s holiday tourism expectations — but return of cruise ships offers hope

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,841 new cases on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii island, 132 on Maui, 68 on Kauai, 17 on Molokai, one on Lanai and 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 71,794 on Oahu, 12,440 on Hawaii island, 10,920 on Maui, 3,597 on Kauai, 291 on Molokai and 157 on Lanai. There are also 3,190 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 12,777 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,956.

By island, Oahu has 11,180 active cases, the Big Island has 532, Kauai has 322, Maui has 695, Molokai has 36 and Lanai has 12.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,155 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 13%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,505,606 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 5,794 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 73.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,221 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,191 hospitalizations within the state, 3,983 have been on Oahu, 629 on Maui, 456 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai,11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.