K-Drama: Documentary focuses on historic Korean newspaper published in Hawaii

Get a glimpse of Korean immigration in old Hawaii when KBFD broadcasts a special year-end, two-part documentary “Puzzle” at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Read more

The documentary focuses on Kookminbo, a Korean-­language newspaper published in Hawaii from 1913 to 1968 by Kook Min Hur, an organization also known as the Korean National Association. The newspaper unified Korean immigrants in the islands; this played a critical role in the Korean independence movement.

With stops at key historic sites on Oahu and in South Korea, the film tracks the ongoing compilation of 50-plus years of publications with the help of various organizations including the Center for Korean Studies, UCLA and the Independence Hall of Korea.

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 43

6:40 p.m. today

Seongjun looks for Dong­hui after hearing Gwiboon’s talk. Hyejoo comes across unexpected information at the hospital. Hyunwoo takes action when Seongjun is unable to leave the Han family.

Episode 44

7:45 p.m. today

Jihoon is upset and disappointed at the elders for not understanding how he feels. Donghui starts to find out about her identity.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Monday

Young-eun’s design is leaked and Sono’s new season hits a wall. Just when Sono makes a comeback, Young-eun receives an ominous text message.

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Shin Yoo-jung tells Young-eun about her longstanding relationship with Jae-kuk and Soo-wan’s family. Jae-kuk then tells her the truth about Soo-wan’s past.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 69-70

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung thinks of doing the unthinkable to Ju-won. Woo-jung goes to the staircase where Ju-won had the accident and tries to find her mom’s phone.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung visits Ju-won at the hospital. Woo-jung becomes suspicious of Hwa-kyung and asks the police to look into Hwa-kyung.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-su and Choi Woong filmed a documentary in high school that makes a sudden comeback.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

After five years apart, there’s a palpable strain between Yeon-su and Choi Woong. Ji-woong decides to film a follow-up documentary on the pair.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.