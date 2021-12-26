comscore K-Drama: Documentary focuses on historic Korean newspaper published in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Documentary focuses on historic Korean newspaper published in Hawaii

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV.

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV.

Get a glimpse of Korean immigration in old Hawaii when KBFD broadcasts a special year-end, two-part documentary “Puzzle” at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Kimie Miner concertgoers receive $7K in surprise gift cards in Waikiki

Scroll Up