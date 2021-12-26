Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Documentary focuses on historic Korean newspaper published in Hawaii By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:58 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. Get a glimpse of Korean immigration in old Hawaii when KBFD broadcasts a special year-end, two-part documentary “Puzzle” at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Get a glimpse of Korean immigration in old Hawaii when KBFD broadcasts a special year-end, two-part documentary “Puzzle” at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The documentary focuses on Kookminbo, a Korean-language newspaper published in Hawaii from 1913 to 1968 by Kook Min Hur, an organization also known as the Korean National Association. The newspaper unified Korean immigrants in the islands; this played a critical role in the Korean independence movement. With stops at key historic sites on Oahu and in South Korea, the film tracks the ongoing compilation of 50-plus years of publications with the help of various organizations including the Center for Korean Studies, UCLA and the Independence Hall of Korea. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 43 6:40 p.m. today Seongjun looks for Donghui after hearing Gwiboon’s talk. Hyejoo comes across unexpected information at the hospital. Hyunwoo takes action when Seongjun is unable to leave the Han family. Episode 44 7:45 p.m. today Jihoon is upset and disappointed at the elders for not understanding how he feels. Donghui starts to find out about her identity. “Now, We Are Breaking Up” Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Monday Young-eun’s design is leaked and Sono’s new season hits a wall. Just when Sono makes a comeback, Young-eun receives an ominous text message. Episode 7 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Shin Yoo-jung tells Young-eun about her longstanding relationship with Jae-kuk and Soo-wan’s family. Jae-kuk then tells her the truth about Soo-wan’s past. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 69-70 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Hwa-kyung thinks of doing the unthinkable to Ju-won. Woo-jung goes to the staircase where Ju-won had the accident and tries to find her mom’s phone. Episodes 71-72 7:45 p.m. Thursday Hwa-kyung visits Ju-won at the hospital. Woo-jung becomes suspicious of Hwa-kyung and asks the police to look into Hwa-kyung. “Our Beloved Summer” Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Friday Yeon-su and Choi Woong filmed a documentary in high school that makes a sudden comeback. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. Saturday After five years apart, there’s a palpable strain between Yeon-su and Choi Woong. Ji-woong decides to film a follow-up documentary on the pair. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Kimie Miner concertgoers receive $7K in surprise gift cards in Waikiki