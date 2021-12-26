The Green returns with sixth album, shows at Blue Note Hawaii
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
COURTESY THE GREEN
Members of The Green are, from left, Zion Thompson, Ikaika Antone, Brad Watanabe, Caleb Keolanui, Jordan Espinoza and JP Kennedy.
-
COURTESY THE GREEN
The Green’s “Brand New Eyes”
