The Green returns with sixth album, shows at Blue Note Hawaii

Zion Thompson and Ikaika Antone formed The Green with four friends in 2009. They all liked Jamaican music and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, but they weren’t interested in being Rasta impersonators playing remakes of bigger artists’ hits. Read more

The Green made a full-time commitment to original music, touring on the mainland, playing festivals and opening for a long list of artists that included Bruno Mars’ two sold-out concerts in Aloha Stadium in 2018.

In 2011, their self-titled debut album won them their first Na Hoku Hanohano Award. They won three more in 2014 for “Hawaii ‘13,” and a fifth in 2018 for “Black & White.”

The Green’s sixth album, “Brand New Eyes,” was released in November. They’ll do 10 shows Wednesday through Sunday at the Blue Note Hawaii, and then depart for the mainland in February. For details, visit thegreen808.com.

As The Green prepares for 2022, founding members Thompson, Antone, Brad Watanabe, Caleb Keolanui and JP Kennedy are still a tight-knit team. Jordan Espinoza has been the sixth member of the group since 2011.

Antone and Thompson checked in via a conference call last week.

Congratulations on the births of your daughters during the COVID-19 shutdown. How’s it been being home to bond with your newborns?

Antone: My whole outlook on life changed. As they grow you realize how happy you are to have this blessing. It’s unreal but totally life-changing.

Thompson: I’m still not getting sleep. It’s insane, but it’s amazing. Your capacity for love increases tenfold.

So many songs have been written about drug use that lot of people may be surprised that despite lyrics that mention “the bottle” and “the needle,” that’s not what “Young Man” is about.

Antone: It’s about my wife and I and our struggle to get pregnant over two years of trying and losing a pregnancy, seeing doctors and feeling defeated and taking (prescription) medication and vitamins. I had to do those things too. We had the (successful) second pregnancy, so I think it’s a hopeful song, but it can be about anyone trying to find something.

Most Hawaii bands that play reggae don’t perform in Hawaiian. You have a song on the album, “Coming Home,” that has Hawaiian lyrics. Will you be doing more?

Antone: We’re always open to it. Brad (Watanabe) wrote the Hawaiian lyrics. I think he’s pretty much 100% fluent in Hawaiian so having him in our group of songwriters in the band is another way that we can incorporate our culture in our music.

Which songs have been getting radio and online play?

Antone: “Coming Home” and “Feelings” are doing well, but the one that really surprises me is “Recipe.” My father tells me he hears it all the time on the radio.

Thompson: The video for “Coming Home” is also doing well.

You guys are set to play 16 shows across eight states in 28 days. How do you do it?

Thompson: Caleb (Keolanui) is hitting a water bag over here at my house now (to get in shape). I used to go to the gym when we were on tour and these guys would go golfing, so now I go golfing with them.

Antone: This tour is actually a scaled-down version of what we used to do. We were used to doing a month-and-a-half or two-month tours prior to COVID, but now that we all have families it is harder to stay away. I’d say we’d like to be out there a little less — except that since we haven’t been out for two years, I almost wish this one was longer. We’re ready to play and be in the bus for four weeks and go at it hard again — and play a lot of golf.

What was most memorable about opening for Bruno Mars in two sold-out shows at Aloha Stadium?

Thompson: I was more excited than I’d ever been. I usually stress about the production side of things, but as far as the production side for this one, I knew it was going to be top-notch. We didn’t have to worry about production, so all we had to do was go out there and jam for 45 minutes.

Antone: I remember being stressed (the day before) about what we were wearing. And making the guest list was stressful. Everybody wanted to be on the guest list, even though the guests were paying like $75 a ticket.

What stands out about winning your first Hoku Award?

Antone: Watching the Hokus as a little kid, and then winning that first one for our very first recording project was amazing.

Thompson: It was a dream come true, a surreal moment to be sure.

What’s next?

Thompson: It looks like next year could be almost back to normal as far as how frequently we go (on tour). That’s what we’re hoping for. With the album coming out, it’s time to get out there and tour.

Review

“Brand New Eyes”

The Green

Easy Star Records/Ineffable Records

Three of The Green’s previous albums have received Hoku Awards. Their sixth is comparable in all respects and certainly award-worthy. All but one of the songs are originals.

The reggae songs build on the solid foundation of The Green’s previous work and reaffirm the group’s position in the forefront of Hawaii’s reggae music scene. The title song opens the album in a stirring, Hawaii reggae style.

The non-reggae songs reveal The Green’s broader horizons.

The first departure from reggae, “Young Man” is about being on a difficult journey to have a baby. The song stands out with enigmatic ­lyrics that many listeners might ­personalize. “Coming Home” shares a slice of a musician’s life on tour with lyrics in English and Hawaiian. “My Friend (Don’t Give Up),” closes the album with a soothing message of soulful inspiration.

Another standout is “DFRNTLY,” where the group uses four-letter words in expressing their feelings about people who oppose legalization of marijuana.

Visit thegreen808.com.