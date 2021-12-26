comscore Facebook founder buys more Kauai land, including Ka Loko Reservoir | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Facebook founder buys more Kauai land, including Ka Loko Reservoir

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • COURTESY GANNETT FLEMING The Ka Loko Reservoir’s dam broke on March 14, 2006, releasing an estimated 400 million gallons of water and leading to the deaths of seven people.

    COURTESY GANNETT FLEMING

    The Ka Loko Reservoir’s dam broke on March 14, 2006, releasing an estimated 400 million gallons of water and leading to the deaths of seven people.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook and his wife, Priscilla Chan, own a Kauai estate called Ko‘olau Ranch.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook and his wife, Priscilla Chan, own a Kauai estate called Ko‘olau Ranch.

A more than century-old former sugar plantation reservoir on Kauai that unleashed a deadly flood 15 years ago is now part of an enlarged domain of billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Read more

Previous Story
Navy completes flushing system at Pearl City Peninsula
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 15 – November 19, 2021

Scroll Up