Facebook founder buys more Kauai land, including Ka Loko Reservoir
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
COURTESY GANNETT FLEMING
The Ka Loko Reservoir’s dam broke on March 14, 2006, releasing an estimated 400 million gallons of water and leading to the deaths of seven people.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook and his wife, Priscilla Chan, own a Kauai estate called Ko‘olau Ranch.
