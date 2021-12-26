Good Neighbor Fund donations surpass $150K

Christmas has passed but the giving season continues, as cash or checks to the “Good Neighbor Fund” may be dropped off at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide through Friday. So far $153,045 has been raised during the annual fundraising campaign — more than twice the 2021 goal of $75,000.

The Good Neighbor Fund is a charitable partnership between Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank that helps struggling individuals and families during the holiday season. This year under the Adopt A Family Program, more than 500 families are seeking assistance with food, clothing, toys and household items.

Donations to the Good Neighbor Fund also assist Helping Hands with operational costs for the nonprofit’s Community Clearinghouse Program, which helps people with basic necessities throughout the year.

Here is the latest list of donors:

