Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 26, 2021
Christopher Makana Holden spotted a Hawaii license plate while attending the Main Street Music Fest in Old Ellicott City, Md., in October. Photo by Stephanie Holden.
On a road trip to visit friends in September, Linda Umstead of Mililani discovered the Aloha Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Flagstaff, Ariz. Photo by Robert Umstead.
In October, Wendy Takeuchi, Sharyl Smith and Cyn Asao visited the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn.
Photo by a passerby.
