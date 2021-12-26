comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 26, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 26, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Christopher Makana Holden spotted a ­Hawaii license plate while attending the Main Street Music Fest in Old Ellicott City, Md., in October. Photo by Stephanie Holden.

    Christopher Makana Holden spotted a ­Hawaii license plate while attending the Main Street Music Fest in Old Ellicott City, Md., in October. Photo by Stephanie Holden.

  • On a road trip to visit friends in September, Linda Umstead of Mililani discovered the Aloha Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Flagstaff, Ariz. Photo by Robert Umstead.

    On a road trip to visit friends in September, Linda Umstead of Mililani discovered the Aloha Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Flagstaff, Ariz. Photo by Robert Umstead.

  • In October, Wendy Takeuchi, Sharyl Smith and Cyn Asao visited the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn. Photo by a passerby.

    In October, Wendy Takeuchi, Sharyl Smith and Cyn Asao visited the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn. Photo by a passerby.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 19, 2021

Scroll Up