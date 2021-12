Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, (“Residents reject redrawn district maps, call out lack of transparency,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 23), emphasized the lack of transparency in the reapportionment process. Many residents of Kailua, Waimanalo and Hawaii Kai objected to the wrap-around Makapuu Point plan of the Reapportionment Commission.

However, the article failed to ask why the commission did not follow the laws that guide reapportionment (HRS 25-2). Hawaii law provides instructions for drawing House and Senate district lines, and the redrawn district violates the guidelines. For example, districts are supposed be wholly contained in a congressional district. The current Senate District 25 is in both congressional districts, represented by both U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele.

The unanswered question: With this opportunity to fix the old Senate district mistake, why didn’t the commission correct the problem and why they are again committing the same error with the proposed House district?

Amy Monk

Hawaii Kai

Navy protected us during World War II

Despite the hyperbole, Kealiimahiai Burgess’ commentary (“Hawaiians pay dearly for military presence,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22), is understandably broadly critical of 200 years of the U.S. Navy’s impact on the Hawaiian Islands.

But let’s be fair: Were it not for our Navy’s participation and tremendous support of Pacific military forces during World War II, we might all be speaking Japanese today. Hawaii supported more than 300 warships poised for the invasion of Japan.

And the pinpoint dive-bomber training conducted on Kahoolawe proved devastating, as pilots dropped bombs precisely down enemy naval smokestacks. The abandoned island has never had a useful aquifer, adequate rainfall or vegetation, which is why ancient Hawaiians used it chiefly for coastal fishing camps.

John Corboy

Mililani

BBB a vital resource for children and parents

A recent letter alleged that Build Back Better (BBB) is “full of garbage and wasteful spending” (“Build Back Better bill full of wasteful spending,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 23). If taken seriously, that allegation could jeopardize child well-being and national security.

BBB initiatives for children are not garbage and government spending on them is not necessarily wasteful.

For example, the BBB funds universal free preschool. That in turn frees both parents for regular employment. Numerous studies prove that such programs promote the physical and mental health of children and their future success in later education and eventually better employment.

Children are the future of society and of national security, a wise investment with enormous dividends.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that the U.S. ranked 36th out of 38 advanced countries on a range of wellness markers. BBB includes an honest and realistic effort to rectify that disgrace for the sake of children.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Biden’s record not as bad as predecessors

Robert Hensler’s partisanship is showing (“Build Back Better bill full of wasteful spending,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 23). He believes that the Biden administration is worse than the previous one, under which approximately 200,000 people died unnecessarily. And worse than the Bush administration, on whose watch 9/11, the Iraq War and the Great Recession occurred.

The southern border has been a problem for several administrations; how does he suggest it be shut down? I can only assume that Hensler appreciated the $2 trillion tax cut, which is unpaid for and benefits primarily the rich and large corporations.

Or that he likes the three far-right Supreme Court justices looking to turn back the clock.

To understand BBB, I ask him to read the letter that appeared directly under his (“Parents need help to return to the workforce,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 23). One can express unhappiness with the Biden administration without resorting to ridiculous comparisons.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

Stop the double-talk, move the fuel supply

The Navy talks about the need for the fuel in the Red Hill tanks for national security, but the only way this could happen is to move the fuel to a safer location.

The cost to do this would not be greater than the lives of the people living here. Because without clean, safe water we can’t live on Oahu.

The Navy should stop the double- talk and move the fuel supply. It seems like a typical government bureaucracy. Give us back our island so we can safely live on our land.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Navy can’t prevent leaks, so move the fuel

The Department of Health contested case public hearing this year has conclusively demonstrated that the U.S. Navy can, in many cases, detect leaks of fuels from its Red Hill tanks and will move mountains to clean up despoiled contaminated water systems, but is woefully and chronically incapable of preventing leaks in the first place.

Navy witnesses were forced to admit that, beginning with the massive 27,000-gallon leak in 2014 — which first made the public aware of the danger posed to our main water source aquifer for 400,000 people — the Navy failed to prevent numerous known leaks over the past seven years, including the November discharge into the military’s water system.

The evidence is indisputable that given the Navy’s inability to prevent fuel leaks, the presence of millions of gallons of fuel over our aquifer poses an existential threat to Hawaii’s water and to our health, safety, livelihood, economy and normal way of living. The fuel must be moved elsewhere.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

