Music festival at Bishop Museum latest COVID-19 cluster identified by Hawaii Health Department

The Hawaii Department of Health’s latest list of COVID-19 clusters includes a music festival at Bishop Museum.

DOH has listed “Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival,” which took place Dec. 17 and 18 at Bishop Museum, on its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues that took place in the past 14 days.

Based on online information posted for ticket sales, the festival took place on the museum’s Great Lawn the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18, and featured food booths and a beer garden. In compliance with Honolulu County mandates, all patrons had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours prior to the show.

The clusters are defined as three or more cases reported to DOH within the last 14 days and identified as having exposed staff or visitors of public businesses where attendee lists could not be provided.

No other clusters are listed.

Anyone who attended the music festival is advised to get tested for COVID-19.