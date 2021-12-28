comscore China calls on U.S. to protect space station from Elon Musk’s satellites | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
China calls on U.S. to protect space station from Elon Musk’s satellites

  • By Associated Press
  • Dec. 28, 2021
  • Updated 6:31 am
  • HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/POOL PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived on the red carpet, in December 2020, for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin. China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station.

  • JOHN RAOUX / AP A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with a payload of the 29th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 26.

BEIJING >> China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station.

A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington on Tuesday of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the Tiangong station’s three-member crew following the July 1 and Oct. 21 incidents.

The Tiangong performed “evasive maneuvers” to “prevent a potential collision” with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the government said in a Dec. 6 complaint to the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

The United States should “take immediate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

Zhao accused Washington of failing to carry out its obligations to “protect the safety of astronauts” under a 1967 treaty on the peaceful use of space.

The first module of the Tiangong was launched in April. Its first crew returned to Earth in September following a 90-day mission. The second crew of two men and one woman arrived Oct. 16 for a six-month mission.

