Those of a certain age have fond memories of 99 Ranch Market in Mapunapuna. It was sort of an indoor Chinatown, a place you eat, shop and discover all kinds of new things. The market, opened in 1998, moved out in 2007, leaving a hodgepodge of small shops and eateries that kept the massive space open. They never regained the energy of the old 99, but they were fun to visit.

They’ll be making their final exit, though, probably to be replaced by a Home Depot. It was inevitable, but still it’s sad to see the last of a once-vibrant place.