2021: year in review from a dining perspective

PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Graze on this Charcuterie offered a convenient way to put together a simple, elegant meal at home, and new companies popped up to offer their services as charcuterie boards became a way of celebrating special occasions and sending care packages. This is one of Fig & Ginger’s birthday arrangements.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
AV Restaurant had us reimagining what a vegan meal could look like. This beet tartare tartlet has a reverse sphere tomato yolk.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Maine lobster tail, claws and knuckles go into Royal Lobster’s buttery lobster roll (market price). An onion-garlic aioli is served on the side for those who insist on mayo. This is just one of many new hot spots addressing a passion for lobster rolls.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Potato cannoli with pea, carrot, vegan kimchi and vegan shrimp filling from AV Restaurant in Kaimuki.