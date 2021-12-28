comscore A refreshing relish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A refreshing relish

Cranberry-and-orange relish is a classic, but here, a whole lemon — pith and all — acts as the bitter, acerbic edge that your holiday feast needs.

This confetti of a condiment also looks so beautiful with its jeweled, ruby gleam. Bonus: This dish can easily be made ahead of time.

Lemony Cranberry Relish

Ingredients:

• 1 lemon, preferably thin-skinned, coarsely chopped and seeded

• 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (3 cups)

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• Pinch of salt

Directions:

Rinse and drain the cranberries, then pick out and discard any squishy ones. In a food processor, pulse the cranberries, lemon, sugar and salt until finely chopped. You can serve this immediately or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 48 hours, or until ready to serve. As it sits, the sugar will dissolve and the fruit will release liquid, creating a sweet-tart sauciness.

Total time: 5 minutes, makes 2 cups.

