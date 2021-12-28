Festive finger food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A great finger-food option for a New Year’s party would be these cute “pearls” covered in sticky rice. Traditionally, these Chinese morsels would be filled with ground pork, but veggie burgers mixed with tofu stand in nicely for the meat.

The rice is soaked overnight, but left uncooked as a coating for the “meat” balls. Then everything is steamed, which cooks the rice through.

To make a quick and easy dipping sauce, combine equal parts soy sauce and rice vinegar, then flavor with chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil and a pinch of sugar.

Vegan Pearl Balls

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups sweet mochi rice

• 3 vegan burger patties (2-2.5 ounces each)

• 1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, well drained

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black or white pepper

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• Cilantro leaves and carrot slices, for garnish

Directions:

Soak rice in water overnight at room temperature. Drain. Crumble burger and tofu by hand; mix. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

Toss with cornstarch until sticky. Form into balls. Roll each ball in rice and press to firm up shape. Steam over simmering water for 12 minutes.

Garnish each ball with a cilantro leaf and a small carrot slice. Makes 40 1 1/2-inch balls.

If your steamer does not have a nonstick surface, cut a slice of potato and place it under each rice ball to prevent sticking.

Approximate nutrient analysis per two balls (not including dipping sauce or garnish): 100 calories,

1.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 5 g protein.

1 tablespoon of sauce contains: 40 calories, 3.5 g fat, 300 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.