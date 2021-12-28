Crave | Very Veggie Festive finger food By Tzu Chi Hawaii Today Updated 3:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! RECIPE AND PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII A great finger-food option for a New Year’s party would be these cute “pearls” covered in sticky rice. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A great finger-food option for a New Year’s party would be these cute “pearls” covered in sticky rice. Traditionally, these Chinese morsels would be filled with ground pork, but veggie burgers mixed with tofu stand in nicely for the meat. The rice is soaked overnight, but left uncooked as a coating for the “meat” balls. Then everything is steamed, which cooks the rice through. To make a quick and easy dipping sauce, combine equal parts soy sauce and rice vinegar, then flavor with chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil and a pinch of sugar. Vegan Pearl Balls Ingredients: • 1 1/2 cups sweet mochi rice • 3 vegan burger patties (2-2.5 ounces each) • 1 (14-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, well drained • 1 teaspoon salt • 1/2 teaspoon black or white pepper • 1 teaspoon sugar • 3 tablespoons cornstarch • Cilantro leaves and carrot slices, for garnish Directions: Soak rice in water overnight at room temperature. Drain. Crumble burger and tofu by hand; mix. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Toss with cornstarch until sticky. Form into balls. Roll each ball in rice and press to firm up shape. Steam over simmering water for 12 minutes. Garnish each ball with a cilantro leaf and a small carrot slice. Makes 40 1 1/2-inch balls. If your steamer does not have a nonstick surface, cut a slice of potato and place it under each rice ball to prevent sticking. Approximate nutrient analysis per two balls (not including dipping sauce or garnish): 100 calories, 1.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 5 g protein. 1 tablespoon of sauce contains: 40 calories, 3.5 g fat, 300 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Oh poi! Next Story Fukubukuro fun