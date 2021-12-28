Hawaii’s top defensive player, linebacker Darius Muasau, enters transfer portal

The University of Hawaii football team is losing its best defensive player.

Linebacker Darius Muasau, who led the Rainbow Warriors with 109 tackles this season, has entered the NCAA’s tranfer portal. His application — verified by UH compliance officer Amanda Paterson and athletic director David Matlin — was filed this morning.

It is a stunning reversal for Muasau, who told reporters on Nov. 1 he would return for a fourth UH season in 2022. Instead, Muasau became the fifth 2021 starter — and second co-captain — to depart, following quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Two weeks ago, Cordeiro signed with San Jose State.

Running back Dae Dae Hunter transferred to Liberty and cornerback Cameron Lockridge signed with South Alabama. Last week, wideout Nick Mardner entered the portal.

This morning, Muasau tweeted: “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent the University of Hawaii. I am beyond grateful for every teammate and coach that I’ve had these past three years. I’ve created relationships and memories that I will cherish forever. I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. Thank you to my family and friends for all your support. Thank you to all the dedicated (’Bows’) fans. Your constant support will always hold a special place in my heart. Most importantly, I would like to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for the countless blessings and opportunities that he’s bestowed upon my family and I. At this time, I’d like to announce that I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. Thank you to Hawaii for making a local boy’s dream come true. I wish the Rainbow Warrior football program continued growth and success in the years to come.”

Muasau, a 2019 Mililani High graduate, and Khoury Bethley were the heart of the Warriors’ 3-3-5 defense. Muasau was named to the Mountain West’s first team in 2021 and 2020. This season, Muasau had 64 solo tackles, including 14 backfield stops. He also had a team-high seven sacks.

--

For more Hawaii football, visit the Warrior Beat blog.