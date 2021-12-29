Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,561 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,561 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,085 fatalities and 106,158 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 816,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 52.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,322 new cases on Oahu, 26 on Hawaii island, 134 on Maui, 58 on Kauai, 12 on Molokai, two on Lanai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.