Kamehameha Highway speed limit to be lowered at two intersections

The speed limit will be reduced Jan. 3 on Kamehameha Highway between the highway’s intersections with Pali Highway (Castle Junction) and the Halekou Interchange (onramp to northbound H-3 freeway), the Department of Transportation announced today.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph effective the installation of new speed limit signs Jan. 3.

The speed limit was lowered due to nearby pedestrian destinations including Hawaii Pacific University and the Pali Golf Course.

The DOT will begin transitioning to two raised pedestrian crosswalks from the existing pedestrian activated beacon.

The DOT had difficulty getting replacement parts for the beacon system, and there were repeated collisions, resulting in downtime for the system.

The raised crosswalks have proven effective in reducing speeding and increasing motorist compliance in yielding to pedestrians.

DOT reports no pedestrian accidents or fatalities have occurred in the 22 locations where they have been installed.

The location of the raised crosswalks can be seen at the DOT’s website.