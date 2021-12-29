Male visitor, 74, found unresponsive in ocean near Maui beach

Maui police responding to a call on Tuesday afternoon found an unresponsive man that had been pulled from the ocean in the Wailea Beach area.

Upon their 12:46 p.m. arrival to the beach area fronting 3894 Wailea Alanui Drive, a bystander was already attempting life-saving measures on him. Firefighters and paramedics arrived to take over, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Police have identified the man as a 74-year-old visitor from Lake Forest, Ill. His identity is being withheld for the next 24 hours so his family can notify their extended family and friends of his death.

A preliminary investigation has found no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.