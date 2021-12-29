VIDEO: Mayor Rick Blangiardi says no new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of New Year’s holiday

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the latest updates about the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 1,561 new confirmed and probable infections statewide.
Despite the recent uptick in cases, in part due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, Blangiardi said no further restrictions will be imposed at this time.
He went on to underscore the importance of vaccinations and urged residents who are eligible to get a booster shot.
Blangiardi also discussed the impact of so-called “soft lockdowns,” or event cancellations, store closures and other measures taken due to staffing shortages or self-imposed precautionary measures.
As for current policies, Blangiardi lauded Safe Access Oahu, saying the program drove a 30% increase in vaccinations.
