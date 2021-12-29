Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Hawaii counties forge ahead on COVID rules Today Updated 8:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Today marks the expiration of Gov. David Ige’s last COVID-19 emergency order, ending a series of proclamations that began soon after the start of the pandemic, on March 4, 2020. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Today marks the expiration of Gov. David Ige’s last COVID-19 emergency order, ending a series of proclamations that began soon after the start of the pandemic, on March 4, 2020. Now it’s the mayors who are exercising the emergency authority of an executive, with no requirement for the governor’s approval. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth did so on Tuesday, reducing the limit on allowed indoor gatherings to 10 people (from 25). His own positive test for COVID-19 may not have been the driving factor, but it surely didn’t hurt. Previous Story Editorial: New use for old 99 Ranch site