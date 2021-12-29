Editorial: Hawaii counties forge ahead on COVID rules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today marks the expiration of Gov. David Ige’s last COVID-19 emergency order, ending a series of proclamations that began soon after the start of the pandemic, on March 4, 2020.

Now it’s the mayors who are exercising the emergency authority of an executive, with no requirement for the governor’s approval.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth did so on Tuesday, reducing the limit on allowed indoor gatherings to 10 people (from 25). His own positive test for COVID-19 may not have been the driving factor, but it surely didn’t hurt.