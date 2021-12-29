comscore Board of Water Supply lauds ruling to drain Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board of Water Supply lauds ruling to drain Red Hill fuel tanks

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • COURTESY BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY

    The Board of Water Supply held a press conference on Tuesday to address the Red Hill fuel tanks.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ernest Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, sets up a diagram during a news conference on Tuesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ernest Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, sets up a diagram during a news conference on Tuesday.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Tuesday welcomed the recommendation of a state Department of Health hearings officer that the Navy must comply with an emergency order to empty its fuel tanks at the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii hospitals facing staff shortages as omicron cases surge

Scroll Up