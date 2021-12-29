Board of Water Supply lauds ruling to drain Red Hill fuel tanks
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY
The Board of Water Supply held a press conference on Tuesday to address the Red Hill fuel tanks.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ernest Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, sets up a diagram during a news conference on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree