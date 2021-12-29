Exodus continues for Hawaii football team as 3 starters enter transfer portal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team is losing its best defensive player and both starting defensive ends.

Linebacker Darius Muasau, who led the Rainbow Warriors with 109 total tackles this season, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. His application — verified by UH compliance officer Amanda Paterson and athletic director David Matlin — was filed on Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon, Jonah Laulu, considered a future pro prospect, and Justus Tavai, the younger brother of former Warrior Jahlani Tavai, also entered the transfer portal. A third defensive end, O’tay Baker, who made 2.5 sacks, did not participate in any of the practices the previous two weeks and is presumed to no longer be on the team. The Warriors’ season ended when they withdrew from the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl because of COVID-19-related issues.

Muasau’s decision was a U-turn from Nov. 30, when he told reporters he would return for a fourth UH season in 2022. Instead, Muasau is one of seven 2021 starters — and second co-captain — to depart. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a two-time co-captain, signed with San Jose State two weeks ago. Running back Dae Dae Hunter transferred to Liberty and cornerback Cameron Lockridge signed with South Alabama. Last week, wideout Nick Mardner entered the portal.

“The amount of transfers has become a reality of college football, and we’re no strangers to it,” Matlin tweeted. “The amount of transfers is disappointing, however not unusual compared to many other schools around the country, and even within our own conference. We can’t ignore that there are areas that we need to improve on. Coach (Todd) Graham and I are in constant contact and are always looking for ways to make the program better. To all of our supporters and future, current, and past Rainbow Warriors, keep the faith because we’re working tirelessly to maintain a program that you can be proud of. To our transfers, we wish you the very best. You will always be part of the Hawaii football family.”

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Muasau thanked his teammates and coaches during his three-season UH career.

“I’ve created relationships and memories that I will cherish forever,” Muasau wrote. “I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. Thank you to my family and friends for all your support. Thank you to all the dedicated (’Bows’) fans. Your constant support will always hold a special place in my heart. Most importantly, I would like to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for the countless blessings and opportunities that he’s bestowed upon my family and I. At this time, I’d like to announce that I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. Thank you to Hawaii for making a local boy’s dream come true. I wish the Rainbow Warrior football program continued growth and success in the years to come.”

Muasau, a 2019 Mililani High graduate, and safety-linebacker Khoury Bethley were the heart of the Warriors’ 3-3-5 defense. Muasau, who aligned as will linebacker, was named to the Mountain West’s first team in 2021 and 2020. This season, Muasau had 64 solo tackles, including 14 backfield stops. He also had a team-high seven sacks.

Laulu, who grew up in Las Vegas, produced four sacks among eight tackles for loss. Tavai moved from nose tackle to D-end and the 3-technique, where he used his strength to crush the pocket and running lanes, and quickness to seal the perimeters.

“As a staff, we realized that the transfer portal would bring challenges to our team,” head coach Todd Graham wrote in a statement. “The portal has been a challenge to many teams this season. We are disappointed to lose any member of our Warrior family to the transfer portal. We appreciate the contributions they have made to the team and wish them the very best in their future. We are grateful for all of our players and thank them for their contributions to our program. Moving forward, we are continuing to listen, learn, and improve daily. We are focused on developing the players on our 2022 squad and growing closer as a team. We are supplementing our roster through recruiting and the addition of players through the portal. We want our fans, supporters, and the University of Hawaii family to know that we are working tirelessly to build a championship team they can be proud of.”

The next signing period for high school and junior college football prospects begins Feb. 2.