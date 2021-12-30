Hawaii sets new record with 3,484 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 109,642

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii today recorded a new single-day record of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with more than 3,400 cases.

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,484 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 109,642 cases. Today’s number of new infections breaks the previous record of 2,205 on Dec. 26.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,085.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 799 fatalities on Oahu, 152 on Hawaii island, 104 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 818,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 53.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,680 new cases on Oahu, 242 on Hawaii island, 334 on Maui, 147 on Kauai, 21 on Molokai, one on Lanai and 59 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 77,570 on Oahu, 12,861 on Hawaii island, 11,566 on Maui, 3,842 on Kauai, 351 on Molokai and 160 on Lanai. There are also 3,292 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 18,826 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 3,045.

By island, Oahu has 16,111 active cases, the Big Island has 882, Kauai has 529, Maui has 1,196, Molokai has 93 and Lanai has 15.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,460 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 16.3%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,529,980 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 406 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 74.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.6% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,255 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,225 hospitalizations within the state, 4,002 have been on Oahu, 640 on Maui, 460 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.