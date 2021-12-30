Mililani woman, 53, dies after fall from electric bike

A Mililani woman, 53, has died after falling off her electric bike while riding in the neighborhood, police said.

Police said the woman was riding her electric bike at about 12:30 p.m. Monday near Lehiwa Drive and Haalilo Street when she fell off and hit her head for an unknown reason.

She was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries. It was not clear whether she was wearing a helmet at the time. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the woman’s death at this time.

Honolulu police said this is the 48th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 53 at the same time last year. It was also the third bicycle fatality on Oahu this year.