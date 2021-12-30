comscore Stable supply, pricing are forecast for New Year’s ahi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Stable supply, pricing are forecast for New Year’s ahi

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Operations manager Wendell Bukida hauled out ahi Wednesday to be processed at Garden & Valley Isle Seafood Inc.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Operations manager Wendell Bukida hauled out ahi Wednesday to be processed at Garden & Valley Isle Seafood Inc.

Two variants of COVID-19 are putting constraints on New Year’s social gatherings, but many Hawaii residents are carrying on with the tradition of sashimi for the holiday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii public schools to resume in-person learning in January

Scroll Up