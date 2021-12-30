comscore Cindy Luis: Since there’s now parity in women’s volleyball, how about some fair-ity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cindy Luis: Since there’s now parity in women’s volleyball, how about some fair-ity

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team celebrated their Big West championship after a win against Cal State Northridge on Nov. 26.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team celebrated their Big West championship after a win against Cal State Northridge on Nov. 26.

Overheard at an NCAA Tournament match when someone was trying to explain to a reporter how the Ratings Percentage Index was used in the Division I women’s volleyball selection process. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up