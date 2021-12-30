Kapaa meets Kamehameha-Maui in Division II state football championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

OFFENSE

Kamehameha-Maui

Kamehameha-Maui is averaging more than 35 points per game despite being outsized by foes in the MIL. The Warriors came to the state semifinals with a well-earned reputation as a gunslinging, pass-first unit, but the math says, “Whoa, Nellie.” In their 48-24 toppling of OIA champion Kaiser, KS-Maui ran the ball 32 times with just 29 passing attempts. With a big early lead built on a seemingly endless pile of chunk passing plays by sophomore QB Makana Kamaka-Brayce, the Warriors didn’t need to throw a lot. Kamaka-Brayce was 20-for-29 for 369 yards, four TDs and no picks.

McKay Pali turned into a workhorse back with 121 yards and a TD on 23 carries. By the end, KS-Maui had balance and control. Kamaka-Brayce wasn’t sacked all night.

“I like to see us passing a pile of times. If Makana can throw for 500 yards, great, but it’s about the team. If it calls for us throw 45 times because we can’t run, we’ll throw,” offensive coordinator Lance De Silva said. “I don’t care about the numbers.”

In a win over D-I Baldwin during the MIL regular season, the Warriors were fairly balanced. What KS-Maui runs is a hybrid of the run-and-shoot and air-raid, De Silva said. Kamaka-Brayce has thrown only four interceptions all season.

The offensive line doesn’t have the girth of Kapaa’s, but gets the job done with IQ, athleticism and discipline. Their biggest trench man is LG Mayson Logotala.

“He’s really athletic. He can jump like a skills person,” De Silva said.

LT Kale Spencer is also a DE/LB and long snapper who plays basketball and volleyball. Kapaa’s front seven will face an agile KS-Maui wall.

The Warriors haven’t escaped injury and illness issues, through. RG Rusty Ako-Nataniela was in crutches at practice on Monday, but is expected to start in the title game.

Kamehameha-Maui offensive starters

QB 8 Makana Kamaka-Brayce 5-11 165 So.

TB 22 McKay Pali 6-0 195 Sr.

X 33 Hoohenomauloa Stone-Han 5-11 195 So.

Z 82 Kainoa Carpenter 5-11 180 Sr.

Y 5 Pookela Aiu 6-2 175 Jr.

H 2 Kahoa Abreu 6-2 180 So.

LT 55 Kale Spencer 6-4 225 Sr.

LG 77 Mayson Logotala 6-1 275 Sr.

C 61 Kawika Lesa 6-0 245 Jr.

RG 54 Rusty Ako-Nataniela 5-10 225 Fr.

RT 74 Ramzee Fruean 6-2 230 Jr.

Kapaa

Depending on which side of the ball you line up on, the Kapaa trench men are fun bunch to run behind or an absolute behemoth that is best avoided. Coach Mike Tresler says their combined weight is close to one ton — 2,000 pounds — of mobile, mass destruction. They are the reason why Kapaa’s history as a four-wide, pass-first offense has been largely modified into a bone-crunching wall of pain for many defenders.

Two freshmen start at the “A” gap: left guard Koa Kanakaole and center Noah Navalta. The right side is 700 pounds combined: 6-foot-4, 400-pound right guard Lono Aki and 6-6, 300-pound right tackle Alika Rogers. At left tackle, Santana Hernandez-Martinez is the svelte Warrior.

“He’s not the biggest offensive lineman, but technically, he’s probably the best,” Tresler said.

In a 51-0 semifinal win over Hawaii Prep last week, the Warriors rushed for 251 yards on 44 carries. Seven ballcarriers had at least one carry of 10 yards or more. QB Kapono Na-O (60 yards, TD), RB Kian Rapozo (46 yards), SB Jericho Castro (34 yards, TD) and Kaikea Tandal combined for 31 of those 44 rushes.

Kapaa doesn’t hesitate to get maximum usage of its top athletes.

“We’ve got the size and the knowledge to run the ball. We’ve got really good skill-position players, but we’ve really committed to run the ball effective, and play really good defense and special teams,” Tresler said. “If Kahuku uses their athletes and they’re excellent both ways, I think that’s what you have to do — put the ball in their hands.”

EDGE: KS-Maui, slight edge. The Warriors balance is key, and they’ve run the ball against D-I teams effectively.

Kapaa offensive starters

QB 14 Kapono Na-O 5-10 185 So.

RB 22 Kian Rapozo 5-8 155 Sr.

SB 1 Jaysten Pimental 5-10 142 Sr.

SB 3 Jericho Castro 5-8 187 Sr.

WR 8 Nakoa Kimi 5-8 125 Sr.

WR 11 Poki Tafea 6-0 235 Sr.

LT 74 Santana Hernandez-Martinez 6-1 220 Sr.

LG 58 Koa Kanakaole 6-4 310 Fr.

C 52 Noah Navalta 5-11 260 Fr.

RG 63 Lono Aki 6-5 420 Jr.

RT 75 Kawika Rogers 6-6 300 Sr.

DEFENSE

Kamehameha-Maui

“Our kids aren’t the biggest, but we have team speed and athleticism. Size, we’re kind of in the middle of the pack,” coach Ulima Afoa said. “You use what you have.”

Kale Spencer, the left tackle on offense, is a two-way starter who picked off a pass and returned it for a TD in the win over Kaiser. With three down linemen as a base, KS-Maui’s multiple looks give Spencer and his teammates more responsibility and freedom.

Inside LB Kamalei Cua leads the group.

“He’s a smart young man. For as little football as he’s played, he understands how to play the game,” Afoa said. “I had to kind of talk his parents into letting him come out. He’s a baseball player. I don’t know who taught him the game, but he understands the game and makes the plays.”

Joshua Kerr joins the starting lineup as an OLB as health and safety protocols are in effect. Pali, the starting RB, is in the LB rotation, but doesn’t start on defense.

The secondary held is own against Kaiser’s prolific offense, but could miss freshman phenom Kaonohi Casco. If Casco doesn’t play, Kingsley Minn will step into the starting lineup. Casco moved from free safety to cornerback last week against Kaiser.

Unlike Kaiser, Kapaa will look to run and establish control at the line of scrimmage. KS-Maui has been battle-tested by gargantuan offensive lines before.

“One of the good things is our league was run-heavy. We definitely had to get better and we grew with each game,” defensive backs coach David Carino said.

“Size-wise, they look like Maui and Baldwin,” Afoa noted. “But we’ve just accepted the fact that it isn’t always about size. You don’t want to go up against a guy you’re giving up 80 pounds to.”

Kamehameha-Maui defense

DE 55 Kale Spencer 6-4 225 Sr.

NG 50 Jai Jibas 6-0 235 Sr.

DE 53 Kalai Yap 6-2 230 Sr.

OLB 32 Joshua Kerr 5-10 205 So.

ILB 52 Kamalei Cua 6-0 185 So.

ILB 51 Kanekoa Maielua-Kekiwi 6-2 190 So.

CB 21 Kauiki Hoopai 5-10 165 Jr.

CB 6 Keegan Gantala 5-8 150 So.

DB 3 Kaonohi Casco 6-0 175 Fr.

SS 10 Kainoa Monkres 6-0 185 Sr.

FS 44 Xavier Shiffler 5-11 165 Jr.

Kapaa

In seven games, Kapaa’s defense has allowed more than six points only once. With last week’s win over Hawaii Prep, it now has four shutouts for the season.

Going up against that O-line ton of fun daily has forced Kapaa’s defensive front seven to evolve.

“These guys are going up against monsters every day in practice. Loni (Sepuloni Tafea) is 290 now, pretty stout. Bruno (Likio) has great get-off. He’s just a sophomore. He’s going to be special,” Tresler said of his defensive line.

Connor Kitamura is at one end, but the other end, Canaan Navalta, is out with a dislocated elbow. Masias Merseburgh will fill in.

The linebacker corps is rugged inside with Connor Payomo and Eli Keoho. Bob Tolenoa and Solemone Malafu are at outside ’backers.

“Connor is probably KIF player of the year,” Tresler said. “Masias is a sophomore. He’s got pretty good size, played a lot for us. We rotated him in.”

Another key component is Anthony Durocher, who is playing through an injury.

“He’s a speed rusher,” Tresler said. “The injuries for our defense have been a challenge.”

Starting OLB Kala Velasco is out, Tresler added. As a unit, the defense may not have seen a pocket passer with the arm strength of Makana Kamaka-Brayce. The sophomore passed for 369 yards and four TDs, 20-for-29 without a pick, in last week’s 48-24 rout of OIA champion Kaiser.

“He had a good game, really good. Vertical balls. They just made plays. Incredible,” said Tresler, a former Hawaii defensive back.

Cornerbacks Jaden Yamashita and Jaysten Pimental, and free safety Keanu Ebesu are vital to Tresler’s cover-three look. They will face KS-Maui’s tall pass catchers.

“We play a lot of zone. We’ve played against tall receivers,” Tresler said. “They’re athletic. We’ve got a game plan for that.”

EDGE: Kapaa, which has four shutouts and permitted only 24 points all season. The absence of Casco would be a major factor.

Kapaa defense

DE 34 Masias Merseburgh 6-0 225 So.

DT 54 Sepuloni Tafea 6-0 300 Sr.

DT 35 Bruno Likio 6-0 260 So.

DE 56 Connor Kitamura 5-8 205 Jr.

OLB 45 Bob Tolenoa 5-6 150 Sr.

ILB 21 Connor Payomo 6-0 175 Sr.

ILB 18 Eli Keoho 5-10 220 So.

OLB 9 Solemone Malafu 6-1 225 Jr.

CB 10 Jaden Yamashita 5-8 130 Jr.

CB 1 Jaysten Pimental 5-10 142 Sr.

FS 2 Keanu Ebesu 5-11 178 Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kamehameha-Maui

It starts with the snap and Afoa believes Kale Spencer is a college-level player because of versatility.

“Colleges need to look at him. He can get it back there in .9 (seconds) and that’s without a lot of coaching on it,” said Afoa, who coached at the D-I college level for years. “UH should look at him as a dual-sport athlete.”

Trenton Kiesel handles field goals, PATs and kickoffs.

“He’s working with a hip flexor issue. He’s a trooper,” Afoa said.

The Warriors haven’t returned a kick for a TD this season. They haven’t blocked a kick either, but for good reason.

“We haven’t really gone after any. Our offense has been doing so good, we just want them to get the ball,” Afoa said. “We don’t want to create a longer field. If you go for the block, you’re not holding anybody up.”

Kamehameha-Maui special teams

LS 55 Kale Spencer 6-4 225 Sr.

H/P 5 Pookela Aiu 6-2 175 Jr.

PK 12 Trenton Kiesel 5-11 180 Jr.

RET 6 Keegan Gantala 5-8 150 So.

RET 82 Kainoa Carpenter 5-11 180 Sr.

Kapaa

Connor Payomo, the defensive playmaker, is also Kapaa’s punter and holder on special teams.

“In all the games, he’s been doing pretty well for us. Last game, we had a wind storm (at Farrington). He’s responsible with the ball. He can do the rugby kick so that’s useful for us,” Tresler said.

With kicker Kala Velasco out, freshman Kamalei Gonsalves steps in. He will handle PATs, field goals and kickoffs.

“Kamalei’s got a big leg. He’s really good at 45 (yards), for sure. He’s hit 50-yarders at practice,” Tresler said.

Kapaa returned only 10 kickoffs in KIF play, but took two to the house. Kian Rapozo, the RB, also returns punts and had one TD return called back by penalty. The Warriors have also blocked kicks fairly regularly.

“We have starters on our special teams,” Tresler said. “We’ll sub here and there when we need breaks. Special teams is one-third of the game. I was fortunate to have good coaching (at Hawaii). That’s how I had my start, coaching special teams. You’ve got to be good at it.”

EDGE: Kapaa. Klaneski devotes equal time to this phase of the game and employs his best athletes here.

Kapaa special teams

LS/RET 3 Jericho Castro 5-8 187 Sr.

H/P 21 Connor Payomo 6-0 175 Sr.

PK 31 Kamalei Gonsalves 6-0 155 Fr.

RET 1 Jaysten Pimental 5-10 142 Sr.

RET 2 Keanu Ebesu 5-11 178 Sr.

RET 22 Kian Rapozo 5-8 155 Sr.

—

>> When/where: 7 p.m. today at Skippa Diaz Stadium, Farrington

>> TV: Spectrum OC16