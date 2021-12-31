Hawaiian Airlines cancels 27 more flights due to coronavirus-related staffing shortages

Hawaiian Airlines canceled 27 flights — 22 neighbor island and five trans-Pacific flights — today due to ongoing staffing shortages as more employees test positive for COVID-19.

The airline, like many others across the nation, has been affected by shortages as the highly contagious omicron variant drives a surge in coronavirus cases.

Hawaiian Airlines said 175 employees have tested positive, and 272 are self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

These numbers reflect currently active cases, not a daily count, with employees considered positive until they are medically cleared to return to work, according to spokeswoman Marissa Villegas.

“Ninety percent of our employees live in Hawaii and we are not immune to the local spread of the disease,” she said in an email. “The vast majority of our employees are vaccinated and understand the importance of keeping our community safe.”

On Thursday, the airline also canceled 24 flights, including 23 neighbor island and one trans-Pacific flight. On Wednesday, 10 flights were canceled.

“We are asking all employees who are sick or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home, monitor their symptoms, and get tested before returning to work,” said Villegas. “We have also implemented strict health and safety measures at all of our work locations and have made ample testing and educational resources available to our employees to ensure they are supported throughout the pandemic.”