Kauai’s north shore under flash flood warning as storm moves in from south

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m.

The flood advisory for Kauai has expired but a flash flood warning for the north shore of Kauai remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. due to previous heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

“At 8:08 a.m., the stream gauge at the Hanalei River Bridge has been showing that elevated water levels are declining, and little shower activity is occurring on Kauai. Kauai Emergency Management reports that Kuhio Highway remains closed at the Hanalei River,” the updated warning says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flash flood warning for the north shore of Kauai until 9:30 a.m. today.

“At 6:26 a.m., the Hanalei River gauge reported a rapid rise in water level, even though rainfall upstream has decreased, and Kauai Emergency Management reports that Kuhio Highway has been closed at the Hanalei River,” the warning says.

Areas that will experience flash flooding include Princeville, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Alakai Swamp Trails, Na Pali State Park and Kalihiwai, forecasters said.

Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge is closed due to flooding, county officials said. More road closures and landslides are possible.

A large section of Kauai is also under a flood advisory until 8 a.m. today.

The advisory covers Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park.

And Big Island summits are under a winter weather advisory until noon.

The weather service says that snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible with a chance of freezing rain, or mix of rain and snow.

The New Year’s forecast for the state calls for southerly winds that will bring showers, especially over the western islands.

There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms through Saturday morning, forecasters said.