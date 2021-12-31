Man, 22, seriously injured by aerial firework in Ewa Beach

Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to a 22-year-old man who was seriously injured this afternoon by an aerial firework in Ewa Beach.
EMS said the incident occurred at 1:16 p.m. in the area of Hapalua Street and Fort Weaver Road.
The man suffered injuries to his hand, chest and face “resulting from an aerial firework that went awry,” EMS said in a report.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.
