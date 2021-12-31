State senate to hold hearing on UH football program in January

The state senate is conducting an online informational briefing regarding the University of Hawaii football program Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

There are two agenda items: “Budget and cost related to coaching staff contracts,” and “Issues relating to the transfer of players,” according to an announcement from the state Senate Ways and Means and Higher Education Committees.

The hearing comes amid extensive criticism of UH football coach Todd Graham and more than 10 players with remaining eligibility leaving the program, including two co-captains and many other starters.

Graham was hired before the 2020 season, and is in the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $800,000 a year and includes a guaranteed buyout.

It was not known this afternoon which officials from UH would attend the briefing.

The videoconference meeting is open to the public, but there will be no public testimony.

For more information, call (808) 586-6800.

