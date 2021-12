Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I did not realize finding fireworks would be so hard this year, leaving us empty-handed. The usual places we would go to purchase did not sell any permit fireworks this year. Read more

Permit holders left disappointed

I did not realize finding fireworks would be so hard this year, leaving us empty-handed. The usual places we would go to purchase did not sell any permit fireworks this year. We buy just one permit so we can do the traditional midnight burn for good luck.

I called the Honolulu Fire Department and spoke to Ted Muraoka who handles the permits and was informed they sold about 20,000 permits this year and he doesn’t think there are that many fireworks available. I asked why they don’t work with the companies to find out how much is coming, so they can sell that many permits instead of selling more permits than fireworks available. That is just wrong, you are ripping off the people of Hawaii.

Dona Takamori

Waimanalo

Cut off illegal fireworks at source

The lengthy editorial published on Dec. 28 totally misses the mark (“No love for illegal, irksome fireworks,” Star-Advertiser). It contains a whole lot of suggestions regarding laws, permits, police enforcement etc. — all of which we know do not work.

The one solution that should work is to cut off the supply of illegal fireworks at its source, the bulk of which comes in via ship containers. Law enforcement should focus on this using sniffing dogs. If we do not cut off the supply source, this problem will never be stopped.

James Nakasone

Mililani Mauka

Fireworks enforcement frustrating

I appreciated reading William Oliver’s letter (“Why no enforcement of firework laws?” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 26) and understand his frustration. As a retired Honolulu police officer, I have not only investigated the smuggling in of illegal fireworks, but also served on a task force responding to fireworks complaints in real time. The bottom line: There is no easy solution.

It is next to impossible to inspect the contents of every shipping container that lands at Honolulu Harbor. Thus, illegal fireworks are brought in known only to a select few, who then retail these items through the black market. Customers, who are enamored with the New Year’s tradition, purchase the contraband in large quantities, making sure they have enough for themselves and to give/sell to family and friends.

For our police officers to enforce the law, they must first observe the offender detonating the firework(s), which is very rare. Expecting the public to report a neighbor who is offending is not realistic.

Robert Cravalho

McCully

Encourage water catchment use

In light of the water issues that have presented themselves for Oahu residents in the last several years, including the concern about the impact of runoff into the Ala Wai Canal and the crisis at Red Hill, I wonder if it would be feasible to look into providing residential and commercial tax credits for installation of rainwater catchment systems.

Not necessarily like in Hilo, but some kind of system to encourage residents and businesses to use rainwater for lawns and car washing, for example. This could be especially pertinent for large water usage institutions like golf courses, cemeteries, agriculture and parks. Condos and hotels could use that water for their common green areas, landscaping and fountains.

It would help to lessen runoff and flooding and ease the burden on the aquifer/pumps, especially if the aquifer, itself, has been contaminated and our drinking water compromised.

Puanani Akaka

Kaneohe

Money can’t drive coaching issue

After reading columnist Dave Reardon’s article, is money the sole issue (“Graham proving to be bad hire but hard to fire,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29)?

If money was not a concern, would Todd Graham still be the football coach? If money is the concern, why is it the primary issue?

As an institution of higher learning, how important is the welfare of the athletes?

Why would two local co-captains and other quality players enter the transfer portal? Would they have remained with a new coach?

Perhaps the University of Hawaii president can explain the real line in the sand issue.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter