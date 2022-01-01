Honolulu EMS reports 11 serious fireworks injuries on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve was a busy night for first responders on Oahu.

Emergency Medical Services treated more than 11 people, including one child, from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. today for mostly serious or critical fireworks-related injuries.

That figure nearly doubles the number of fireworks injuries from the same period a year ago, when there were 6 injuries treated by EMS personnel.

This year’s patients included those who lost fingers and hand parts while holding explosive-type fireworks, EMS said in a news release.

Others were struck in the face, neck and chest with firework projectiles and shrapnel. That includes a 22-year-old man who received serious injuries to his face, chest and hand in Ewa Beach in an aerial firework mishap Friday afternoon.

EMS reported that the majority of injuries its personnel treated occurred among adults in West Oahu. Most were taken to The Queen’s Medical Center or the Straub Burn Center.

Other hospital emergency rooms saw walk-in patients who received less serious fireworks and burn injuries, which are not included in EMS data.

Paramedics also treated 23 people who had difficulty breathing and aided with injuries involving 14 motor vehicle collisions and 26 assaults, including three stabbings.

The Honolulu Fire Department, which also responds to medical emergencies, reported treating six people with fireworks-related injuries. Their data runs from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today.

Firefighters responded to fewer fires this New Year’s Eve compared to 2020, likely due to heavy rainfall. HFD responded to two structure fires and three rubbish fires this year. In 2020, there were two structure fires, three wildland fires, six rubbish fires and one dumpster fire.