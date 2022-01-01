comscore Man, 32, dies in moped crash on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 32, dies in moped crash on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 am
  A Maui police vehicle near the intersection of Haleakala and Old Haleakala highways.

A 32-year-old Maui man died after being thrown from his moped in an early morning crash Saturday.

The collision occurred near Komo Ohia Street in Wailuku at about 1:45 a.m., the Maui Police Department said in a news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2013 Sanyan moped was traveling northwest on Kehalani Mauka Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle and repeatedly collided with the road’s raised curbing. The operator was ejected from the moped and onto the roadway.

Police said the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The release did not indicate whether other vehicles were involved in the fatal collision.

Maui Police Department Vehicle Homicide Investigators are exaining whether speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Today’s incident marks Maui County’s second traffic fatality of the year.

