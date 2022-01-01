Town-bound Pali Highway closed due to rockslide

Police have closed the town-bound lanes of the Pali Highway due to a rockslide.
The closure occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at Castle Junction in Kaneohe.
Crews have been dispatched to clear the area, but it is unclear how long the highway will remain closed. At about 1 p.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation in a tweet estimated the operation to take four hours.
