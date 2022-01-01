Waikiki man attacks neighbor with gardening tool, police say

Police arrested a 37-year-old Waikiki man after he allegedly assaulted his 59-year-old neighbor with a gardening tool.
Police said the younger man allegedly walked through an unlocked door that was ajar without permission into the older man’s home in Waikiki.
He allegedly used the tool to attack the neighbor at about 12:50 p.m., causing a laceration to other man’s neck, police said.
He was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.