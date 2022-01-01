comscore Hawaii’s COVID cases show no signs of slowing in new year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s COVID cases show no signs of slowing in new year

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

  • Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

    Dr. Tim Brown, an infectious disease modeler for the East- West Center in Manoa, joins "Spotlight Hawaii."

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The highly contagious omicron variant has caused cases of COVID-19 to surge. An electronic message sign above Lunalilo Freeway on Friday alerted motorists about Oahu’s statistics.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM COVID-19 test site workers closed early on Friday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The free COVID-19 test site for Oahu residents will be open today from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit kidneyhi.org/covid-19-testing-screening.

The average number of new daily coronavirus cases in Hawaii continued to rise on New Year’s Eve, with no sign of abating heading into 2022. Read more

