Minimum wage increase in Hawaii gaining momentum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Minimum wage increase in Hawaii gaining momentum

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

State House Speaker Scott Saiki said he plans to introduce a bill to boost Hawaii’s minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to eventually $18 an hour. Read more

