Firefighters airlift woman, 29, from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters today airlifted a 29-year-old woman with a leg injury from the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail near Kailua Beach Park.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the injured hiker at 1:11 p.m. Five units with 12personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 1:20 p.m.

HFD says the woman, a local resident, was hiking in a group of four when she twisted and injured her left knee.

Four firefighters climbed up the trail by foot and found the injured woman at 1:31 p.m. Following a medical assessment, she was airlifted by HFD’s Air-1 helicopter to a nearby landing zone, and her care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:45 p.m. She declined a trip to the hospital.

The other three hikers in the party were uninjured and hiked down on their own, escorted by firefighters.

Firefighters also rescued an hiker on Christmas Eve from the trail after a man injured his ankle.