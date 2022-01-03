comscore Officials say no tsunami in Hawaii following 4.1 earthquake at Kilauea Volcano | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Officials say no tsunami in Hawaii following 4.1 earthquake at Kilauea Volcano

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • COURTESY USGS

    This map shows the location of two earthquakes that shook Hawaii island today. The larger, blue dot is where today’s 4.1 magnitude quake struck at Kilauea Volcano. The other dot shows where a 2.5 magnitude quake struck early this morning.

No tsunami is expected following an 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Hawaii island today.

According to the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, the earthquake took place at 2:13 p.m. at a location along the southwest rift zone of Kilauea Volcano.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Award-winning 12th Ave Grill in Kaimuki to close Jan. 16
Next Story
Firefighters airlift woman, 29, from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up