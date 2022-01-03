Officials say no tsunami in Hawaii following 4.1 earthquake at Kilauea Volcano

No tsunami is expected following an 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Hawaii island today.
According to the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, the earthquake took place at 2:13 p.m. at a location along the southwest rift zone of Kilauea Volcano.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.