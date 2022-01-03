Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Maui takes lead on 3-dose vax status Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kudos to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino for taking a step toward enhanced safety. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kudos to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino for taking a step toward enhanced safety. That step, of course, was the redefinition of “fully vaccinated” to now mean a booster shot, as well as the original two doses logged on vaccination cards. That’s now the hurdle for those who want to enter restaurants, bars and gyms; alternatively, they need a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of gaining access. Maui plainly wants to change its status as the county with the lowest percentage of booster shots: 21%. Cuteness aside, hedgehogs are illegal Whoever tried to bring a hedgehog into the islands: Don’t do that again. But thanks. Petunia, an African pygmy hedgehog, came to the Honolulu Zoo last week through the state Department of Agriculture’s amnesty program. That’s the system through which animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Hawaii can be surrendered. No harm, no foul. So Petunia, a cute little ball of spikes, has a new home at the zoo, where she can be admired but can’t endanger any native wildlife. A happy ending. Previous Story Letters: Where to move tanks is a crucial question; TMT could advance cause of education; Community suffers loss of bird overlook