Off the News: Maui takes lead on 3-dose vax status

Kudos to Maui Mayor Michael Victorino for taking a step toward enhanced safety.

That step, of course, was the redefinition of “fully vaccinated” to now mean a booster shot, as well as the original two doses logged on vaccination cards. That’s now the hurdle for those who want to enter restaurants, bars and gyms; alternatively, they need a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of gaining access.

Maui plainly wants to change its status as the county with the lowest percentage of booster shots: 21%.

Cuteness aside, hedgehogs are illegal

Whoever tried to bring a hedgehog into the islands: Don’t do that again. But thanks. Petunia, an African pygmy hedgehog, came to the Honolulu Zoo last week through the state Department of Agriculture’s amnesty program. That’s the system through which animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Hawaii can be surrendered. No harm, no foul.

So Petunia, a cute little ball of spikes, has a new home at the zoo, where she can be admired but can’t endanger any native wildlife. A happy ending.