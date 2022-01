Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team fell to visiting Holy Names in the dying seconds of Sunday’s 68-66 loss at The Shark Tank.

The Sharks dropped to 3-8 overall, and 0-4 in the Pacific West Conference. The Hawks improve to 4-7 overall, 2-2 in the PacWest.

Edward Gray led the Hawks with 20 points, while Damiri Lindo added 14 and Babacar Thiombane chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Hounshell led the Sharks with 18 points, with Elijah Martinez dropping 15 points and Tucker Pellicci joined in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii Pacific and Holy Names battled to a 64-64 deadlock with two minutes left to play. The Hawks’ go-ahead basket with 42 seconds left was matched immediately by Martinez’s tying bucket. Neither team scored for the next half-minute until Gray’s 18-foot dagger with 1.7 seconds left sealed it for Holy Names.

The Sharks will host Fresno Pacific on Tuesday at The Shark Tank. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.