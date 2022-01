Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After all the indulgent eating during the holiday season, I try to balance things out with refreshing salads and lean protein. Equally refreshing — poke bowls made from fresh fish from the following spots.

Totally ‘hooked’

Located in Manoa, Off the Hook Poke Market (2908 E. Manoa Road) specializes in fresh local ahi poke. The owners go to the Honolulu Fish Auction daily to select their fish for the day. Off the Hook is known for its signature cold ginger ahi poke, and some of my favorites include wasabi furikake and Hawaiian style. Call 808-800-6865 or follow @offthehookpokemarket on Instagram.

Get your fix

Waikiki-based Poke Fix (334 Seaside Ave.) is known for its unique flavors like ginger onion hamachi, spicy garlic shrimp and shoyu furikake salmon. Popular combos include spicy shrimp and Hawaiian-style ahi, along with spicy ahi and ginger onion hamachi. Call 808-807-7999 to order and for curbside pickup; online ordering is coming soon. Follow the biz on Instagram (@pokefixhawaii) to learn more.

Mama knows best

Mama Kim’s (1481 S. King St. Ste. 108) is a small, family-run business that incorporates both traditional and new ways to prepare poke bowls. You can find a variety of chirashi bowls, customizable poke bowls and housemade kimchi, all made with fresh ingredients.

The crunch bowl ($13) — which features fresh spicy tuna, crab salad, unagi sauce, bubu arare, garlic chips and shrimp tempura on a bed of perfectly seasoned sushi rice — is one of the most popular menu items. Keep an eye out for specials like the Aloha Friday bowl, natto poke, firecracker bowl and more. Call 808-260-4109 or follow @mamakimshawaii on Instagram.

