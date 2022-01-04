‘Bite’ and switch
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/PAUCHI
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/ VLADISLAV NOSIK
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/ BRENT HOFACKER
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/LIGHTFIELDSTUDIOS
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/MIZINA
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/MERRIMON
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/NEDIM_B
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/MERRIMON
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/P-FOTOGRAPHY
PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/BOONCHUAY1970
-
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/PIXEL-SHOT
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree