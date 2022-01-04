‘Bite’ and switch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We’ve all heard the “new year, new me” motto, but let’s be real — how long do those resolutions stick? You don’t have to live a life of restriction to be healthier. If you want to make subtle diet changes without overhauling your favorite snacks, check out these suggested swaps.

Substitute sweetened breakfast cereals

Ready-to-eat breakfast cereals can be a time saver, but they can also be made from processed grains that are low in fiber and heavily sweetened.

Swap them out for oatmeal or other breakfast cereals that are low in added sugar and high in fiber.

Steel-cut oats usually provide twice the fiber that’s found in ready-to-eat breakfast cereals.

Forget frozen pizzas

It’s often healthier to make homemade pizzas, but if that’s too time consuming, order a pie with lots of veggies on top like mushrooms, broccoli and onions. Or, swap out that thick crust for a cauliflower one.

Crunch on these

It’s hard to find a substitute for crunchy chips, but mixed nuts, kale chips, carrot slices and cucumber slices are usually recommended.

Of course, kale chips are not the same, but kale is high in calcium, iron and antioxidants. Throw it in the oven to get the perfect crisp, and top with olive oil and salt to take away some of the bitterness.

Meanwhile, carrots and cucumbers are easy-to-prep veggies that still give you that nice crunch, but with less fat and added health benefits like vitamin A. Plus, they still go well with hummus and guacamole.

Grill ’em up

When it comes to veggies or poultry, try different cooking methods like roasting, grilling or sautéing.

Roasting can be good for poultry, but this method gives veggies a crispy, caramelized flavor, due to higher oven temperatures.

Grilling goes beyond hamburgers and hot dogs. You can grill anything from fruits like pineapples to veggies (egg plant) and fish. The grill will sear your food and give it a smokier flavor. Similar to broiling, grilling helps the fat drip off your food while it cooks.

Sautéing comes in handy for veggies — like zucchini, mushrooms or onions — that often have a lot of moisture. The vegetables become soft and tender, and you can add more flavor with lemon zest/juice or herbs.

Try Taro

It’s tough to beat a potato chip’s crunch, but why not sub your favorite snack with taro chips? This white-fleshed root vegetable has more fiber and 30% less fat than the potato. Taro has a similar texture and taste to potatoes, but includes more nutrients (like vitamin E).

Get Nuts

This one’s for all you candy fiends — the call of the chocolate bar is tempting. To satisfy that craving, opt for chocolate-dipped fruits or nuts. If you dip bananas, nuts, apple slices or more in melted dark chocolate, you can enjoy the combo of flavors and textures that are usually found in candy bars. (Plus, dark chocolate contains antioxidants, zinc, fiber and more.) You can dip your favorite fruits in warm chocolate and enjoy immediately, or let them harden in the freezer for a cold treat.

Sun’s out, bun’s out

You can ditch those buns for portobello mushrooms or lettuce to cut carbs. Or, to make your burgers more heart healthy, use lean meats (turkey or chicken) or a veggie patty instead of traditional beef.

Crave Kombucha

The next time you’re craving a fizzy drink, try kombucha. This fermented tea has that soda-like carbonation but also contains antioxidants. Kombucha could also reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Easy edamame

When you want a slightly salty snack, opt for edamame. This low-calorie snack is not only addictive, but is also high in protein, fiber and vitamin K.

Go bananas

There’s no easy substitute for cake, but eating banana bread in its place is a healthier alternative. Organic banana bread can be full of fiber, healthy fats, protein and magnesium, whereas cakes are laden with fats and calories.