Sustainability is second ‘nature’

PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The main event The main course on the current tasting menu is kiawe-smoked Big Island beef with taro mash and sea asparagus with red wine jus.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
natuRe Waikiki executive chef Nae Ogawa
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Molokai venison bolognese is on the a la carte menu
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kona abalone with turnips and layered sauces
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ulu hummus encrusted with Manoa Chocolate husk powder
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chicken liver mousse with guava confit is on the a la carte menu.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Roasted eggplant with fermented tomato gelee
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Portobello pithivier, which is chef Ogawa’s interpretation of lau lau
