comscore Sustainability is second ‘nature’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Sustainability is second ‘nature’

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:10 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The main event The main course on the current tasting menu is kiawe-smoked Big Island beef with taro mash and sea asparagus with red wine jus.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    natuRe Waikiki executive chef Nae Ogawa

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Molokai venison bolognese is on the a la carte menu

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Kona abalone with turnips and layered sauces

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Ulu hummus encrusted with Manoa Chocolate husk powder

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chicken liver mousse with guava confit is on the a la carte menu.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Roasted eggplant with fermented tomato gelee

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Portobello pithivier, which is chef Ogawa’s interpretation of lau lau

Sustainability has been at the heart of Zetton Hawaii’s restaurant philosophy since it opened its first restaurant, Aloha Table, here in 2009. Read more

Previous Story
A milestone for mama merce’s
Next Story
These oatmeal cookies are a pantry staple

Scroll Up