Girls basketball top 10 poll: ‘Iolani remains No. 1

‘Iolani is an outright No. 1 again in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Raiders (3-2) have not played since Dec. 20, when they overwhelmed Campbell 59-27. With the cancellation of two preseason games and the postponement of the ILH regular season for one week, ‘Iolani’s next game is on Jan. 11 against Kamehameha.

Konawaena is No. 2 and will host Honokaa on Tuesday in its BIIF opener. Maryknoll, Maui and Kamehameha fill out the top five. Maui (6-1) moved up two notches after a 61-21 win over Kamehameha-Maui last week.

Punahou, Lahainaluna, Waiakea, Hilo and Radford round out the Top 10. The No. 10 Rams overpowered Waianae and Nanakuli last week, and will meet Waialua on Wednesday.

Kahuku lost to Kaiser, 47-29, in its OIA East opener last week and dropped out of this week’s Top 10.

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (9) (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 99 1

2. Konawaena (1) (2-2, 0-0 BIIF) 91 2

3. Maryknoll (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 70 3

4. Maui (6-1, 4-0 MIL) 60 6

5. Kamehameha (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 57 5

6. Punahou (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 56 4

7. Lahainaluna (4-3, 3-1 MIL) 41 7

8. Waiakea (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 34 8

9. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 14 10

10. Radford (3-0, 3-0 OIA West) 9 NR

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 6, Damien 5, Kahuku 4, Mililani 2, Campbell 1, Kaiser 1