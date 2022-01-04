Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball top 10 poll: ‘Iolani remains No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:31 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani is an outright No. 1 again in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani is an outright No. 1 again in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Raiders (3-2) have not played since Dec. 20, when they overwhelmed Campbell 59-27. With the cancellation of two preseason games and the postponement of the ILH regular season for one week, ‘Iolani’s next game is on Jan. 11 against Kamehameha. Konawaena is No. 2 and will host Honokaa on Tuesday in its BIIF opener. Maryknoll, Maui and Kamehameha fill out the top five. Maui (6-1) moved up two notches after a 61-21 win over Kamehameha-Maui last week. Punahou, Lahainaluna, Waiakea, Hilo and Radford round out the Top 10. The No. 10 Rams overpowered Waianae and Nanakuli last week, and will meet Waialua on Wednesday. Kahuku lost to Kaiser, 47-29, in its OIA East opener last week and dropped out of this week’s Top 10. Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (9) (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 99 1 2. Konawaena (1) (2-2, 0-0 BIIF) 91 2 3. Maryknoll (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 70 3 4. Maui (6-1, 4-0 MIL) 60 6 5. Kamehameha (2-2, 0-0 ILH) 57 5 6. Punahou (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 56 4 7. Lahainaluna (4-3, 3-1 MIL) 41 7 8. Waiakea (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 34 8 9. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 14 10 10. Radford (3-0, 3-0 OIA West) 9 NR Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 6, Damien 5, Kahuku 4, Mililani 2, Campbell 1, Kaiser 1 Previous Story Curtis Murayama: Transfer portal now despicable term for coaches Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 4, 2022