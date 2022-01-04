Kapaa moves up in final football Top 10 poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While Open Division state champion Kahuku closed out the year at No. 1, Punahou, Kapaa and Waianae finished on an uptick in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

While Open Division state champion Kahuku closed out the year at No. 1, Punahou, Kapaa and Waianae finished on an uptick in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Division I state champion ‘Iolani (11-0) completed the year at No. 5, up one spot from last week. Kapaa won the D-II state title last week and dominated the division from start to finish. The Warriors finished the season at No. 8, the highest ranking in school history.

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (10-0) 120 1

2. Saint Louis (6-4) 108 2

3. Mililani (5-3) 96 3

4. Kamehameha (3-3) 84 4

5. ‘Iolani (11-0) 61 6

6. Punahou (1-4) 56 7

7. Campbell (5-4) 49 6

8. Kapaa (8-0) 36 9-t

9. Waianae (3-5) 22 8

10. Lahainaluna (7-1) 14 9-t

Also receiving votes: Aiea 6, Moanalua 5, Kamehameha-Maui 2, Maui 1.