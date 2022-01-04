comscore Kapaa moves up in final football Top 10 poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kapaa moves up in final football Top 10 poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

While Open Division state champion Kahuku closed out the year at No. 1, Punahou, Kapaa and Waianae finished on an uptick in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

