Foodland stores closing statewide this Sunday to thank their employees

Foodland Super Market Ltd. will be closing all its Foodland and Sack N Save stores across Hawaii this Sunday to thank the company’s employees for working through the holiday season and pandemic.

“The unprecedented closure is a gesture of thanks to the company’s 3,000-plus employees who have worked tirelessly to serve the community and take care of customers during the busy holiday season and throughout the pandemic,” said Foodland in a news release.

The company’s employees, which number more than 3,400, received the news earlier this week as a surprise. Typically, the only day Foodland closes each year is on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which fell on a Saturday last year.

All food, beverage and restaurant venues located inside a Foodland store including The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, HI Steaks, Mahi’ai Table (Ka Makana Ali’i), et al. (Kahala MKT.), ELEVEN and The Bar (Foodland Farms Ala Moana) and Pau Hana Bar (Foodland Farms Pearl City) will also be closed on Sunday.

Foodland thanked customers for their support and understanding, and asks them to plan in advance for the closure.

Foodland has 31 Foodland and Sack N Save stores statewide. The stores are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. this Monday.