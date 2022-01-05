comscore Editorial: Reuse, recycle for a clean planet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Reuse, recycle for a clean planet

  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.

Plastic’s strength has proved to be its curse. Durable plastic containers don’t get soggy when filled with food, nor will they decay when tossed out. Lightweight, sturdy and inexpensive compared with a lot of alternatives, they do their job well. Too well. They have a lifespan of forever, yet they’re usually discarded after a single use, to end up in a landfill or floating in the ocean — trash. Read more

