Hawaii COVID-19 hospitalizations mount

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dess Robert waited Tuesday for Ashton McKay to self-administer a COVID-19 test at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers were busy with people seeking tests. Free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only at the Blaisdell parking lot from Sunday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit <a href="http://oneoahu.org/covid19-testing" target="_blank">oneoahu.org/covid19-testing</a> for more information on Oahu testing sites and how to make an appointment.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,231 new cases on Oahu, 120 on Hawaii island, 87 on Maui, 42 on Kauai, nine on Molokai, 11 on Lanai and 92 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Read more

