Hawaii COVID-19 hospitalizations mount

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dess Robert waited Tuesday for Ashton McKay to self-administer a COVID-19 test at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
Workers were busy with people seeking tests. Free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only at the Blaisdell parking lot from Sunday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit oneoahu.org/covid19-testing for more information on Oahu testing sites and how to make an appointment.