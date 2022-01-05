comscore Hawaii is forecast to reach nearly 10 million tourists in 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii is forecast to reach nearly 10 million tourists in 2024

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Hawaii is expected to see 8.86 million visitors this year, followed by annual increases until pre-pandemic record numbers are nearly reached in 2024, when the islands are forecast to see 9.9 million tourists. Read more

